POLICE WORK runs in the blood of highway patrol veteran Senior Sergeant Brett Davies.
He's served 43 years in the force, including more than three decades in Tamworth, and was farewelled with a guard of honour as he left the station for the final time on Friday.
It's not an easy job, but Senior Sergeant Davies said it was the support of his incredible family, the camaraderie at work and the fact it was simply in his DNA that kept him coming back day in and day out.
"More than anything, it was in my blood," he said.
"We had good times, we had bad times, but those times are now behind us and there's a new road in front of us and we'll take that challenge on."
He said he found his niche in the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command and the challenges that came with it.
But, what Senior Sergeant Davies will reflect on with most pride was born out of absolute devastation, the biggest tragedy he experienced in the service.
His colleague Senior Constable David Rixon was murdered while on the job in Tamworth in 2012.
"Being able to support the highway patrol staff that were here at the time," he said.
"Subsequently all of those officers are still serving in the NSW Police .... they've all continued on in their careers, still affected no doubt, but haven't succumbed to the mental strain."
He said the camaraderie in the force was special, like family.
Senior Sergeant Davies said in his retirement he would spend time with his family, help his son's business and do some travelling.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
