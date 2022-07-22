Has the world gone mad? And is Canberra completely oblivious to one of the greatest economic train wrecks not only in regional Australia, but Australia in general?
Let us just spell this out - you go into the local supermarket there is no milk, no butter, no cheese, no yoghurt, no pastry, no beef, no lamb, no mutton, no pork, no venison, no goat, no sausages, no mince.
So how high do you think your shopping bill will be for the products that are left? In the country, the abattoir workers are out of a job, stock and station workers are out of a job, drivers and mechanics are out of a job, the farms will shut down, our export market will shut down, the hairdressers and coffee shops will close as towns take a massive financial hit.
But it does not stop there, no farm machinery can move, no earth-moving equipment on the road can be used, construction work on sub-divisions stops, even the person who comes in to mow your lawn.
Once foot and mouth gets into the feral pig and feral deer population how on earth do we stop it? How on earth will we ever get rid of it? But it does not stop there, dogs spread it, ducks spread it, foxes spread it, kangaroos spread it, and emus spread it.
The result is major abscises on the tongues and feet of Bovine, Porcine, Ovine, Camelid, and Cervidae so that they cannot eat and cannot walk, and their meat is not fit for human consumption.
Another fallacy that is going around is that the disease is not zoonotic - that is people cannot catch it, wrong. Very rare, mild, but wrong, you can catch it most likely from dairy products.
So, what has the Labor government done to stop this calamity from coming to our country? Well basically sweet nothing at all, but politeness stops me from stating it in another way. They are installing a few new dogs and I mean a few. Yet these are trained to find food, fruit, and meat - not soil.
Right at this very moment - "Foot and mouth disease detected in meat products in Australia".
Now it is not whether it gets in here, it is here, it is now down to what form it is here, it just has not made it to the stock thus far thank God.
There can be no greater proof of the incompetence of the Government if this disease arrives in Australia. The Minister should immediately resign but that will have no effect on the tens of billions of dollars' worth of damage to our economy.
The businesses that will close, the people that will go broke, the families that will not be able to afford their grocery bills all because a government lacked the competency, diligence, and fortitude to act in a substantive way to protect a nation that lauded itself on its clean green image free of one of the worst stock diseases on the planet.
