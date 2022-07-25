THE SEARCH is on to find the next country woman ready to represent the land.
The Young Woman of the Year initiative will return to the Tamworth Show this September, with a new face behind the competition.
Emma Bailey will step up as coordinator for the event after representing Zone 4 at the Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Women Competition earlier this year.
Her experience at the state-wide competition is something Ms Bailey believes will help her mentor the next generation.
"The judges are looking for someone who is willing to step outside their comfort zone, make new friends, be willing to take on more knowledge, ask questions and definitely have some sort of background or knowledge of our land and agriculture and the way that's moving into the future," she said.
Ms Bailey first got involved with the competition when she came runner-up at the Tamworth Show in 2018, and is now too old to take part in the event.
But with a passion for helping the region's young people, she wasn't quite ready to walk away from it all.
"It's all about the connections, friendships and the knowledge you learn along the way," she said.
"The importance of agriculture and our land is something I hope to pass on.
"I'll definitely take on this role as the coordinator for many years."
While the goal for Ms Bailey is to see a Tamworth girl follow in her footsteps all the way to the state final, just getting the next group of young women involved at the Show in September would be a dream come true.
"You might not think that you're inspiring anyone, but you might say a simple word or a simple line about what you do, your love for the land or agriculture and that's going to inspire someone else," she said.
This year Ms Bailey will also help to coordinate the first ever Junior Girl and Junior Boy Initiative in the Tamworth Show's history.
The initiative will give kids aged between 12-16 their first taste of the behind the scenes workings of the show, and display their agricultural skills.
After seeing the initiative at other shows around the state, Ms Bailey said it was an event that would benefit young people in Tamworth.
"It's going to be a great day of young girls and boys getting together and making new friends and memories and showing us the skills they have that maybe they don't get to show off all the time."
"I'm hoping that in years to come they'll still be involved and they can bring their kids and their grandkids."
Registrations for the Young Woman of the Year and Junior Girl and Junior Boy initiatives will close on July 31.
The winners will be announced at the show on September 3.
For more information contact Ms Bailey at emma.bailey23@gmail.com
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
