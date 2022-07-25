The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Tamworth show to offer Junior Girl and Junior Boy initiative for first time, search for next Young Woman of the Year

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
July 25 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SEARCH: Emma Bailey is on the hunt for Tamworth's next Young Woman of the Year. Photo: Peter Hardin

THE SEARCH is on to find the next country woman ready to represent the land.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.