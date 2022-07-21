The Northern Daily Leader

Tamworth International Eventing to stage event on Saturday and Sunday

By Dick Hudson
July 21 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GIDDY UP! Eventing will be back at AELEC this weekend. Photo: Oz Shotz

Tamworth International Eventing will be holding their second event of the year this weekend at AELEC.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.