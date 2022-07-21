Tamworth International Eventing will be holding their second event of the year this weekend at AELEC.
It has been four months since TIE's last event in Tamworth, when it hosted its annual FEI international event for 2* to 4* riders and their horses.
These international classes attract many top-level professional riders from all over the country to compete for national and international qualifications, said TIE president Sharmayne Spencer.
Spencer said the organisation's events "cater for all levels of riding, starting at 50cm through to the CCI 4* class".
"We have children from pony club ranks, mature riders competing for fun, as well as international-level riders who have competed at previous Olympic Games, and those who are Olympic hopefuls," she said.
"The Tamworth event [this weekend] is one of just a handful of events that caters for such a wide range of riding levels."
Eventing comprises dressage, show Jumping and cross country.
"So there will plenty of action across the venue during the weekend, with the 2*, 3* and 4* show jumping on Saturday evening", Spencer said.
The cross-country phase, she continued, was the "draw card" and would be held on Sunday.
Entry is free.
