Keeping Pace: Tamworth teen Jack Buckman secures his third driving win

By Julie Maughan
July 21 2022 - 10:00am
DOUBLE IMPACT: Jack Buckman and Always Bopping return to scale after winning at Armidale. Photo: Supplied

After driving his first career winner at the Armidale meeting in April behind Always Bopping, Jack Buckman has now picked up his third career winning drive after success at Bathurst.

