After driving his first career winner at the Armidale meeting in April behind Always Bopping, Jack Buckman has now picked up his third career winning drive after success at Bathurst.
The Tamworth reinsman, 16, is spending time working for Georges Plains trainer Bernie Hewitt and secured his second career win when he drove Tom The Curious to victory last week at Bathurst.
The four-year-old American Ideal gelding secured a 4.5m win and paid $8.50 after making a three-wide run around the field from last place.
At Bathurst on Wednesday night, the duo once again had success - after they sat behind the race leader and then utilised the sprint lane to record a 1.7m triumph in a mile rate rate of 1min 57.1sec. The win paid $5.50.
Buckman commenced his harness career in 2021 and has had 32 race drives. Along with his three wins, he has had five placings.
The Richard Williams stables have had more success in Queensland after Bella Bronski greeted the judge at Albion Park last Friday night.
The mile rate for the 1660m journey was 1min 55sec.
Bella Bronski was resuming from a spell, with her previous start at Armidale in April.
After commencing from the one barrier, the Major Bronski mare held on for an all-the-way win - covering the quarters in 28.1sec, 29.8sec, 27.8sec and 29.4sec.
Bella Bronski is engaged at Newcastle on Friday night and has drawn barrier 10 in the PFD Food Services Pace, with the inform Jack Callaghan to handle the reins.
Queensland racing will be the focus of major attention on Saturday night with the running of two Group 1 races including the $355,000 Blacks A Fake Queensland Championship Pace.
The Grand Circuit race will be complimented by the $106,000 Queensland Derby.
Tumby Park-based Scott Whitton and Jodie Foster, who are formally of Armidale, will have three runners in the Queensland Derby: My Ultimate Johnny, My Ultimate Chevron and My Ultimte Ronnie.
All three horse have drawn the front row and are trained by Jarrod Alchin.
