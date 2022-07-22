The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth mayor Russell Webb worried Building Better Regions Fund 'cactus' after change of government

Andrew Messenger
By Andrew Messenger
July 22 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PROGRAM WORRIES: Tamworth mayor Russell Webb said many regional mayors are worried the new Labor government could mean curtains for the Building Better Regions Fund. Photo: file

A federal government grants scheme which has funded millions in Tamworth projects including a new industrial suburb is probably "cactus", according to Tamworth's mayor.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Messenger

Andrew Messenger

Northern Daily Leader journalist

Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.