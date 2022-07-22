A federal government grants scheme which has funded millions in Tamworth projects including a new industrial suburb is probably "cactus", according to Tamworth's mayor.
Tamworth mayor Russell Webb said many regional mayors are worried they'll be left holding the bag for projects that would have been funded under the Building Better Regions Fund.
In a statement to the Leader, the responsible minister Catherine King, refused to even commit to fund applications under round 6 of the fund, let alone announce a round 7.
Round 6 projects are currently under assessment, but have yet to be contracted.
"Given the Building Better Regions Fund is currently being examined by the Australian National Audit Office, we will await those findings before making any further comments," a spokesperson for Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Ms King said.
"The Australian Government will honour all contracted projects."
The program funded half the cost of projects worth between $20,000 to $10 million for councils and community groups outside the major cities.
The regional funding program financed half the cost of the $2.8 million Tamworth Tennis Centre Redevelopment, and $2.2 million in roadworks at the Tamworth Intermodal Activation Plan, among other projects in Tamworth and the region.
Mayor Russell Webb said the statement sounded like the program was dead.
He said council would have applied for additional funding under round 6, which the council now risks losing funding for.
Cr Webb isn't the only local leader worried.
At a meeting of regional councils organisation Regional Capitals Australia this week, several mayors expressed the same worry, he said.
"In terms of our region, we've seen some great community outcomes [from the fund]," he said.
"It'd be disappointing if this program isn't continued on or if it's not continued on one would hope that they will develop another program that will fund some of those projects in regional areas that pass the test."
A spokesperson for Ms King said the government is "committed to developing Australia's regions, including by delivering funding for projects that create jobs, build opportunity and unlock economic growth and productivity.
He said the government will "ensure regional grants programs are transparent and deliver a fair distribution of funds based on a clearly defined eligibility and merit-based criteria process."
"The government will continue to meet with relevant stakeholders including at state and local government levels to discuss future priorities, such as the design of regional grants programs," he said.
"The Australian Government values the contribution that local organisations and councils make to the Australian community and commends their advocacy for their local areas and support for projects in their regions."
