Four of the region's fire trucks have taken on a fresh new look, in a show of Indigenous pride.
The mural, which adorns vehicles from Coonabarabran, Gunnedah, Quirindi and Werris Creek, was designed by Gamilaraay woman Tania Hartigan, who said the trucks gave the whole community the opportunity to better understand the story of their surroundings.
"I think it's a wonderful thing because obviously people are going to ask 'what does it mean?'" she told the Leader.
"So I think it's going to create interest and I also think it's going to give people the possibility to learn more about Indigenous cultures."
The mural's design tells the story of the emu. The story, as told by Ms Hartigan, is of a female emu that goes out chasing males.
"They've worked out that [during] April - May during that time of the year when she's running, as she is on the painting, chasing after males. At that time of the year it's actually a good time to go and collect the eggs," she said.
The story is closely intertwined with Indigenous astronomy and astrology, which Ms Hartigan said is full of both sentimental meaning and practical advice.
"The whole story, if you watch it throughout the year, you can actually see that that's what it's telling us," she said.
"And it became a Dreamtime story because that's how information was passed down generation to generation."
In a time when Indigenous artwork is being mass produced for profit in countries like China, Ms Hartigan said it's important to realise authentic artworks have a deep understanding and meaning behind them.
"It comes from a cultural perspective that's authentic. It makes it much easier for people to look at it and appreciate it," she said.
Fire and Rescue NSW superintendent for New England and the Northwest Tom Cooper, said the mural plays a vital role in their outreach to Indigenous communities.
"It's our reaching out to Indigenous communities to try and learn a little bit about the rich culture," he said.
"This demonstrates our commitment to Indigenous and First Nations people."
A canvas painting was also presented to Mr Cooper by Mrs Hartigan as a commemoration of their cultural partnership.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
