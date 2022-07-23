The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth Art Academy has a unique offering for aspiring painters

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
July 23 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local artist and head teacher of Tamworth Art Academy explains the lure of life drawing. Video: Eva Baxter

STUDENTS wanting to learn techniques and theory to improve their art skills have a unique opportunity at the Tamworth Art Academy, its head teacher said.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Editorial Trainee

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.