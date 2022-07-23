STUDENTS wanting to learn techniques and theory to improve their art skills have a unique opportunity at the Tamworth Art Academy, its head teacher said.
Local artist Danny Stanley founded the academy in May, to fill what he said was a gap in the country music capital's offerings to aspiring painters.
"The difference is that this is community run, and it's really about the students and just figuring out what works best for them, and then building it up," he said.
"It's very dynamic, it very much can adjust to suit people.
"There's not really any compromises for the most part in terms of that - it can just be whatever it needs to be without needing to compromise."
The art school is beginning its second term of classes at The Tamworth Hotel and the Tamworth Community Centre.
Mr Stanley said he hopes to continue developing the required back and forth of the student - teacher relationship with returnees.
"You get to know where they're at, what they want to achieve and their weaknesses and we figured out together how to turn those weaknesses into strengths, ideally," he said.
But operating an academy, which offers classes to a range of ages and abilities with little help, can be overwhelming.
Despite the challenges of the inaugural term, he's pleased.
"I'm personally quite proud because there's sort of a relationship between the student and the teacher, where we're engaging one-on-one and trying to work from where they are, to get to a good finished product," he said.
"Obviously, getting to something that you're proud of and happy with, is just good for motivation and that's the goal."
The work done by students in the school's first term is on display at Campgrounds Cafe.
Life Drawing began its winter term July 20, and fundamentals starts on July 26. The kids class term will begin on August 1.
