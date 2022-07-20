Peel Street businesses have been left confused and bemused by the news a sex store will move into one of the most prominent shop fronts in Tamworth.
A spokesperson for Flirt Adult Store said that the company was "just like any retail store" and many of their other 10 businesses were in the CBD of other towns.
"We have been in business for 20 years and an important component of our business model has always been breaking down the public stigma that our business is 'dirty' or 'naughty'," she said.
Chris Watson, owner of Chris Watson Travel, had no idea about his new near neighbour until called by the Leader.
He said the location was an odd addition for the "boutique end of town".
"I'm not against business but I don't think it's the right location for it," Mr Watson said.
"It's a place I'll be walking past with my kids and to have those conversations at young ages will be tough.
"I don't think it has to be as in-you-face as that."
Another nearby business owner said the address wasn't the most appropriate location, but wasn't overly concerned about the store because she believes it won't last long, for that reason.
The Flirt spokesperson said the business doesn't need a plan to keep customers from being seen entering the premises because "we are living in 2022".
"Majority of people don't have a problem being seen entering our stores," she said.
"We are very proud of our business and stores and if people are a little shy they can shop online.
"Thankfully people are more accepting of adult stores and we no longer need to provide 'back door' entry."
Tamworth Regional Council approved Flirt to operate from 10am to 9pm, every day of the week.
"The proposed development is considered to be of an appropriate scale and form for the site and the character of the locality," the council determined.
"The proposed development, subject to the recommended conditions, will not result in unacceptable adverse impacts upon the natural or built environments."
No public submissions commenting on the application were received by council during a public exhibition period.
The business is set to open within four to six weeks.
