The father and daughter dynamo team of Greg and Jemma Coney are looking for a good result in the feature race at the Tamworth harness meeting on Thursday afternoon.
Greg, as trainer, has two runners engaged in the $15,000 Hygain Star Maker 3 yo Classic - with both pacers being last-start winners.
Haveyoumetdaisy will commence from the five barrier, with Anthony Varga accepting the drive, while Jemma will take the reins behind Roclea Image.
Both runners were part of the Coney success story at the last Tamworth meeting, when the father and daughter combined to win half the races on the program.
"It should be a good race," said Jemma of the Classic. "It is such an even field."
The field of nine runners includes the Michael Formosa-trained Bat Matson from the Hunter Valley, with the gelding looking to achieve three wins on the trot.
Fellow Hunter Valley trainer Mark Callaghan will have Cut Glass commencing from the one barrier in the race. The Kiwi pacer will be on debut for the stables, and will also race in Australia for the first time.
Maitland-based trainer Darren Elder will make his return to racing in the Classic, after his stables were recently flooded. Flare Up will commence from the three barrier, with Brad Elder to take the reins.
Also in the race is Treacherous Kiss, from the Mat Rue stables at Bathurst. Mat Rue will commence from the eight barrier and is also looking to achieve three wins on the trot.
It was a tough decision for Jemma Coney as to which horse she would take the reins behind in the feature race.
"It was a hard decision to make as I don't think we have seen the best of Daisy (Haveyoumetdaisy) yet," she said.
"Anthony Varga will drive the filly and she is a good horse to drive - I think she will respond to Anthony's way of driving as well from the five barrier."
Jemma's horse, Roclea Image, has drawn the seven barrier.
"I think he is a fairly nice horse," she said of the Shoobees Place gelding, who has had 23 race starts for five wins.
"I thought I would stick with him as he is most consistent (out of the two horses)."
"I will probably regret my decision when Daisy (Haveyoumetdaisy) flies past me. It will come down to whoever gets the best run in the race."
Jemma believes the Andrew Ison-trained Majic Moment - to be driven by Tom Ison - is the main threat in the race.
"I don't doubt that our horses will have any trouble in keeping up with her," she added.
