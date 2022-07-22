It is hard for me to pinpoint exactly what disappointed me most in the State of The Environment Report that was (finally) released on Tuesday (19/07/2022).
Was it that Australia now has the third largest loss of soil organic carbon globally? That we have lost more mammals than any other continent? That we have one of the highest rates of species decline among the developed world? That at least 19 Australian ecosystems are nearing collapse?
These all anger me greatly. However, what fuels me with a white hot incandescent rage is that this report was swept under the rug to be dealt with by our new government, following decades in inaction.
We now find ourselves minutes to midnight. It will take cohesive action across all levels of government to tackle the climate emergency, and I hope that our new leaders are more up to the challenge. I look forward to seeing measurable change as we move towards 2030 targets.
Bronwyn Brennan, North Tamworth
Last week the Mayor and Council General Manager visited Canberra to seek funding for the economically unviable, unneeded Dungowan Dam upgrade. The question must be asked: Why continue with this ill conceived charade? What is in it for Tamworth? Who really benefits?
Water security for the Tamworth community and business can be achieved without any additional infrastructure being built. Chaffey Dam has capacity 105000 ML. This water is available for all to access at a price.
If the council was serious about water security then why not buy up access licences and increase the stored water available to Tamworth. Businesses similarly have the same opportunity. The ACCC identified this option as a low cost "no brainer". Let's seek to be future greeters and not backward looking reminiscers.
Water security for Tamworth can also be achieved by implementing recycling of water. The estimated cost is $60m. This investment will future-proof the town. Water recycling is nothing new. Before the rule prohibiting town sewerage treatment plants discharging their waste back to rivers, all towns in inland NSW drank recycled water. If I am not mistaken there were no ill effects - every NSW inland resident over 50 years old is living proof of that.
Our local member is the Minister for Water. A government's role is the promote innovation. Come on Mr Anderson, work with council and be an innovator. Water recycling will make a sustainable and long term difference for Tamworth.
Graham Carter, Moore Creek
This week marks nine years since Kevin Rudd's declaration that no-one arriving by boat and seeking asylum would be settled in Australia.
Asylum seekers who came by boat are still referred to as 'illegal maritime arrivals', despite the internationally recognised legal right to seek asylum.
There are still over 200 people in offshore 'processing' in PNG and Nauru, after nine years.
There are over 11,000 people in Australia on Bridging Visa Es. They can apply for work rights, and children can attend school, but they are effectively in limbo, awaiting a determination of their status. For some this has gone on for many years - paying taxes, participating in the community, but with desperately uncertain futures.
There is neither justice nor humanity in using these people as hostages, to warn others of how cruel we can be to people seeking protection.
Armidale Rural Australians for Refugees
A terrible heat wave in Western Europe has triggered shocking wild fires, disrupted transport and caused the displacement of thousands of people. At least five countries in Europe have declared states of emergency or red warnings.
Both England and Scotland have, only in the last few days, experienced the hottest days ever recorded.
All across the world strange and scary things are happening to the climate.
Human caused climate change is a problem the whole world has to face up to and deal with as a matter of extreme urgency. In Australia all political parties must, in relation to climate change, forget about their political differences and come together as a combined group, in a totally committed manner.
Climate change is a terrible thing, and can only be beaten if the loud warnings of the UN and Scientists across the world, are finally heeded and acted upon.
Brian Measday, Myrtle Bank, SA
I am writing to express my heartfelt appreciation to everyone across NSW who supported The Smith Family's 2022 Winter Appeal.
At a time when Australians continue to face COVID challenges and ongoing economic instability, we've been humbled by their tremendous generosity.
This show of support could not have come at a better time, with the fallout from COVID still impacting children's education, particularly those experiencing poverty. We know that financial disadvantage creates barriers for learning, and our recent family survey found parents and carers continued to be worried about their children falling behind at school, amidst ongoing disruptions and the after-effects of extended periods of home learning.
The Smith Family's vision is a world where every child has the opportunity to change their future - and our programs equip students with the knowledge, skills, and aspirations they need to unlock their potential.
With the donations received, The Smith Family will provide extra learning and mentoring support to an additional 5,302 children and young people in NSW during terms three and four. These include an out-of-school reading program and our after-school learning clubs. We know these evidence-based programs work because we measure the progress of students to ensure they are benefitting.
Parents, students and teachers tell us that our programs are helping children to be more confident and engaged at school, improve their learning outcomes, and become more aware of study and career opportunities post-school.
In the last year, our programs reached around 180,000 children and young people nationally. And with more young Australians in need of support than ever before, we want to extend this reach to 250,000 in the next five years. But we can't do this vital work alone, and that's why community support is crucial.
So, to everyone who generously contributed to our Appeal, I say a great big thank you.
Fiona Coluccio, General Manager, NSW, The Smith Family
The long-awaited State of the Environment report has been released, and it issues the Code Red warning for our environment. Australia has been reported to have lost more mammal species than any other continent, with at least 19 ecosystems showing signs of collapse or near collapse. Climate change, habitat loss, invasive species, pollution and mining were identified as major causes for the significant decline of our native species.
This report is grim, and it is our wake up call. The human world is not separate from the natural world; we rely on the environment for food, water, air and natural resources. The Labor government needs act swiftly to strengthen and enforce environmental laws, provide significant funding to aid protection and recovery of the environment and to decarbonise our economy and society as rapidly as possible. This is not a "greenie leftie tree-hugging" issue; if we do not act swiftly to protect our natural environment, even our very own existence will be at risk.
Ching Ang, Magill
It is appropriate for us to feel deeply saddened as we absorb the devastating reality of the 'poor' and 'deteriorating' state of our environment ("Our environment is sick and getting sicker", Northern Daily Leader, 20/7). We are also justified in our outrage at relative governmental and corporate inaction.
But, if we are to create a sustainable future we can be proud of, despair is not an option. We must instead choose optimism and action. As many policy experts like Saul Griffith, and groups like Deloitte Access Economics now report, the technology is available and the economics of decarbonisation is finally stacking up. This is the moment to reverse the trend of environmental decline.
Each of us can play our part by engaging with solutions. In the words of Jane Goodall: "Together we can. Together we will."
Amy Hiller, Kew
