The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Property

31 Illoura Street, Hillvue is for sale: $450,000

Updated July 19 2022 - 1:23am, first published 12:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Property of the week | 31 Illoura Street, Hillvue

Family home offers open-plan living | 31 Illoura Street, Hillvue
  • 3 bedrooms
  • 1 bathroom
  • 2-car garage
  • PRICE: $450,000
  • INSPECT: By appointment
  • AGENCY: L.J Hooker Tamworth
  • AGENT: Lachlan Etheridge
  • CONTACT: 0422 133 263

This well presented home offers everything you could want, plus more.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Property
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.