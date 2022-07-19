Family home offers open-plan living | 31 Illoura Street, Hillvue

This well presented home offers everything you could want, plus more.
As you walk through the front door you have that warm, homely feeling that makes this house feel like a home.
The property features open-plan living that flows through the kitchen, dining and living area.
As you continue through the property there are three good sized bedrooms, all with built-in wardrobes, and a three-way main bathroom.
There is a low maintenance back yard that is fully fenced, perfect for the safety and privacy of children and pets.
All you will need to do is move in and unpack, all the hard work has been done for you.
31 Illoura Street Hillvue is perfectly situated at the back of a quiet complex in the picturesque, highly sought-after suburb of Hillvue.
This property is a well-presented home that will suit your every desire. Enjoy all the benefits of country living, such as safety and peacefulness while still only being minutes from all necessary amenities Tamworth has to offer such as shopping centres, schools, parks and the Tamworth CBD.
