The Northern Daily Leader

CNRU Round 13: Sophie Hamilton-Smith purses five tries as Quirindi women defeat Gunnedah 46-31

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated July 19 2022 - 5:06am, first published July 18 2022 - 11:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Speed to burn: Sophie Hamilton-Smith had no trouble finding the tryline on Saturday. Photo: Sally Alden Photography

Quirindi women's coach Georgia Moore joked that she knew Sophie Hamilton-Smith was quick but didn't know "she had that much speed" after she produced a five-star performance against Gunnedah on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.