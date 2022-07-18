Quirindi women's coach Georgia Moore joked that she knew Sophie Hamilton-Smith was quick but didn't know "she had that much speed" after she produced a five-star performance against Gunnedah on Saturday.
The centre/winger crossed for five tries as they beat the Red Devils 46-31.
The Lions captain, Moore said Hamilton-Smith, really led from the front.
"She put girls in holes, she found holes, she was everywhere," she said.
The win was their second straight over a side higher on the table than them after stunning Narrabri 24-17 the previous week, and as good a football as they have played this season.
"The game they played today I've never seen any football like it. They really stepped up," Moore said.
"They just ran straight, looked at holes.
"All of our tries came from looking up and going through holes and just committing to the player and good passing."
She was thankful to the Red Devils for helping them out with extra players, and also to Tomi Gavin for stepping in and giving them some reprieve only having seven players.
As it now starts to look they are a good chance of qualifying for the finals - they are eight points clear of fifth-placed Scone - numbers is going to be one of their biggest challenges with the finals to be played as 10s.
Injuries are really starting to take a toll for the Lions. They have two players out with shoulder reconstructions, of which Moore is one, and "a possible knee reconstruction".
"We're only sitting at nine healthy players," she said.
"It's only going to be hard. We're going to have to try and do a bit more recruiting."
In the other game the Brumbies beat Barraba/Gwydir 33-17.
TABLE: Pirates 60, Narrabri 56, Gunnedah 44, Quirindi 40, Scone 32, Barraba/Gwydir 28
