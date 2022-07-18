The Northern Daily Leader
Photos

McMurray 'very proud' after locals impress at Country Championships

By Zac Lowe
July 18 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tamworth's representative baseballers have "absolutely" exceeded expectations after an impressive showing at the Country Championships last weekend.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.