McMurray 'very proud' after locals impress at Country Championships

Tamworth's representative baseballers have "absolutely" exceeded expectations after an impressive showing at the Country Championships last weekend.
Tamworth Baseball president, Dave McMurray, effused about the local teams' performances in front of their home crowds - particularly those of the women's side, which finished in third place.
"The women didn't qualify for the final, but actually ran third in the competition," McMurray said.
"They got a win in the last game, which was great for them. We're very happy for them, and I know they were thrilled as well to come away with third place."
The Tamworth under 18s men, meanwhile, narrowly missed out on the chance to appear in the final, and subsequently lost a narrow third-versus-fourth encounter against Far North Coast.
Given that it was the first time many of the Tamworth players had been in the same side, McMurray was even more pleased with their performances.
"We're content with what they did and very proud of what they achieved," he said.
"They did very well considering."
Four teams competed in each division, with a range of talented players from across country NSW.
Although neither of the Tamworth teams made their respective finals, McMurray said the more important factor was the lessons they learned and experience they gained from playing against high-level opposition.
"They're pretty good players," he said.
"We don't get that opportunity to come across players like that in Tamworth, so I'm sure they came away with some learning experiences."
The weekend ran very smoothly, and as the Tamworth baseball facilities are held in high esteem by Baseball NSW, McMurray is confident the association could host the Country Championships again if given the chance.
"We've got a great committee, and council are so supportive," he said.
"That we can produce the facilities we have at the standard they're at, that's well-recognised in baseball circles. There's no doubt, down the track, there'll be something that we put our hand up for."
