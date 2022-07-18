The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Gunnedah Shire Council mayor calls for more police resources as break and enter, vehicle theft and fraud increase

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
July 18 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MORE RESOURCES: Gunnedah mayor Jamie Chaffey has thrown his support behind the call for more police. Photo: file

CRIME rates have spiked and a community has been left feeling frightened as the alarm sounds for more police resources.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.