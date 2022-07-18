CRIME rates have spiked and a community has been left feeling frightened as the alarm sounds for more police resources.
Gunnedah Shire Council mayor Jamie Chaffey has refused to stay silent in the fight for crime prevention as the community grapples with an increase across the town.
"No community leader willfully speaks out about the negative activities or issues within their communities, unless there simply is no other option," he said.
Break and enters have spiked by 135 per cent; motor vehicle theft is up 55 per cent; stealing from cars has increased by 80 per cent; and fraud related offences have jumped by 47 per cent during the last year in Gunnedah.
Cr Chaffey said vehicle thefts were the most alarming with reports perpetrators would try and engage police officers into chases and pursuits.
"I have personally received numerous representations from community members that detail incidents which have raised major risk of personal loss of life from a stolen vehicle pursuits, domestic break-and-enter and aggravated assault," he said.
There's just 17 police officers servicing the shire which is home to more than 12,000 people, a ratio Cr Chaffey said was not enough.
"This simply is not acceptable and must change," he said
"I fear for what is to come if swift action isn't taken to arrest the increase in crime and return the shire to one of confidence in personal safety."
With the sustained increase in crime, Cr Chaffey has thrown his support behind the Gunnedah Branch of the Police Association to call for two additional general duties constables, one general duties sergeant, one full-time general administration support officer, and at least three proactive crime team members to be based at Gunnedah.
"The [requests] are coming from the police within the Gunnedah community, representatives have approached the council and have told us specifically about where the need is," he said.
"These extra positions will significantly increase the workforce in the Gunnedah shire."
The request is less than what the council has previously asked for with prior demands calling for 24-hour, seven-day-a-week policing of the town.
Cr Chaffey said he also intended to write to NSW Minister for Police Paul Toole, and shadow minister Walt Secord to seek bipartisan support for the additional workforce placements.
