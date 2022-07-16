Take a drive down Peel Street these days and you can't miss the many kids, teens and parents enjoying the recreational facilities at Viaduct Park.
However, this wasn't always the case - only a few years ago Viaduct Park was an empty, underutilised space.
Brand new additions to the park include the recently installed pump track extension for skateboards, scooters and bicycles, as well as a new basketball half-court with multiple purpose line markings.
Opened for public use just a few short weeks ago, these new additions are already proving hugely popular with users of the park.
A climbing wall is also nearly complete and is expected to become available for use in approximately two weeks' time, weather permitting.
These new additions are just the latest developments at the park, with the installation of the main skate park and the construction of the new café known as 'The Deck' also occurring since 2019.
Tamworth Regional Council Acting Sports and Recreation Manager Anton Logan said that council's Viaduct Park Master Plan, endorsed by Council in May 2020, has been the key to revitalising the space into a recreation hub for youth.
"It has been exciting to see Council's vision for the space become a reality, piece by piece," he said.
"While a lot has already been achieved, the community can expect some additional development at the park still to come."
All three tiers of government have invested in the development of Viaduct Park.
The new $280,000 pump track, basketball half-court and climbing wall in Viaduct Park have been funded by the Australian government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program.
Through this program, the Tamworth region has benefitted from over $11 million in funding so far.
The Youth Training Café was funded by the NSW government's Stronger Country Communities Fund, contributing $369,173 to the project.
Additional embellishments to the café were awarded a further $210,000 funding from the Australian government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program.
The new café also received a $25,000 contribution from Tamworth Regional Council and a $25,000 contribution from operator Joblink Plus.
So if you're looking for a way to let the kids burn off some energy this weekend, why not head down to Viaduct Park to enjoy the new upgrades.
