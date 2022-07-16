The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Council column | Upgrades in Viaduct Park Master Plan prove key to revitalising space into recreation hub for Tamworth youth.

By Tamworth Regional Council
July 16 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SKY HIGH: Viaduct Park from above. Photo: Tamworth Regional Council

Take a drive down Peel Street these days and you can't miss the many kids, teens and parents enjoying the recreational facilities at Viaduct Park.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.