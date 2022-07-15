The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth weekend Goonoo Goonoo Road traffic to be affected as Transport for NSW works on pathway investigations

By Newsroom
July 15 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ROADWORKS: Traffic will be affected on Goonoo Goonoo Road this weekend. Photo: Peter Hardin, file

INVESTIGATIVE road works will affect traffic on a busy thoroughfare in Tamworth this weekend.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.