INVESTIGATIVE road works will affect traffic on a busy thoroughfare in Tamworth this weekend.
Motorists should be wary of changed conditions on Goonoo Goonoo Road - the New England Highway.
The roadworks will affect people travelling between Jack Smyth Drive and Wilburtree Street.
Transport for NSW said pavement investigation work is being undertaken.
It's part of the continuing planning process for the upgrade of Goonoo Goonoo Road.
The works will mean one southbound land and one northbound lane will be closed, with work on site to take place between 7am and 4pm on Saturday and Sunday, July 16 and July 17.
Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km per hour will be in place during work hours, for the safety of both workers and motorists.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions.
They should follow all the directions of signs and traffic control in the area.
Transport for NSW thanked Tamworth motorists for their patience during this time.
