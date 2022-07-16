Meals on Wheels hits bump in the road with surging operational costs

A PERFECT storm of expenses has hit Meals on Wheels in Tamworth, with the charity also making more and more delivery runs coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meals on Wheels has faced rising fuel prices, an increased minimum wage, rising food prices, as well as increased superannuation.
Manager of Tamworth Meals on Wheels Peter Gallagher told the Leader that in the past few months they've had to plan substantial changes to their service just to keep operating.
"The bottom line is everyone's going to suffer from this," he said.
He said they've given the community notice, as they're now preparing their budget factoring in the substantial cost pressures.
"We've sent out a newsletter ... that we are currently reviewing our costs," he said.
"And we may have to put up [the cost] of our meals a little bit to make sure we continue to provide the service that we currently do."
Mr Gallagher said the likely increase would be between $5 and $10 per week.
Customers would have to budget for nearly $50 more per month, with the increase expected to be long-term.
Fuel and food costs first began to impact the organisation more than three months ago.
"We actually purchase around about between $24,000 and $26,000 worth of food every month," Mr Gallagher said. "That's increased from about $21,000."
The hike in fuel prices has hit harder after a significant increase in customers using Meals on Wheels in the last two-and-a-half years, since COVID-19.
Alongside an ageing population and the high visibility of their service, the increased clientele has also been linked to a big push by the government to increase aged care services, according to Mr Gallagher.
"The government is trying to push the existing services to do as much as they can," he said. "We run two vehicles for Meals on Wheels in Tamworth, one servicing Kootingal and one servicing Tamworth.
"Those costs have basically doubled on the fuel in the last three months."
This is in addition to the hourly fuel rate they pay their 140 volunteers on the road.
"We pay an allowance per kilometer for each run, and that's gone up significantly," Mr Gallagher said.
"You're looking at a $5000 to $8000 each 12 months in just supporting the volunteer drivers with fuel money."
Mr Gallagher said there were about 350 people using Tamworth Meals on Wheels every week on 14 runs.
On top of that, Mr Gallagher said increases in the minimum wage and superannuation would have a major impact. The increases only came into effect last week but Mr Gallagher said he had a good idea how they would hit their books.
"The biggest issue with us is that we've just had a 4.6 per cent increase in wages ... plus half-a-per-cent increase in super." he said. "We have eight staff, so that's been a significant increase for us."
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
