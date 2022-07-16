The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Increasing costs for food and fuel have forced Tamworth Meals on Wheel to look at passing on costs to clients

Mark Kriedemann
By Mark Kriedemann
July 16 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meals on Wheels hits bump in the road with surging operational costs

A PERFECT storm of expenses has hit Meals on Wheels in Tamworth, with the charity also making more and more delivery runs coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kriedemann

Mark Kriedemann

Journalist

I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.