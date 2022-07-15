WEEKS after new Sydney flights took to the air in Tamworth and business is slowing down, but key stakeholders are confident it will bounce back as they look to build the corporate market.
Link Airways manager of network strategy and development Jeff Boyd reckons they're off to a flying start, after launching direct flights between the country music capital and the harbour city last month.
But, Mr Boyd told the Leader a key challenge is attracting corporate travellers during the week.
"The numbers are building... but we still have a way to go to be at a point where we're happy with the numbers overall," he said.
"We're busy at either end of the week, so we've obviously got a lot of leisure travellers and private travellers.
"Services during the week are really reliant upon business travellers to make the thing viable."
June numbers through the Tamworth airport indicated a four per cent downturn "in line with seasonal trends".
It came after a post-COVID record of almost 12,000 passenger movements at the airport in May, a Tamworth Regional Council spokesperson said.
Overall, passenger numbers for June were three per cent below pre-COVID figures, and on a financial year basis, numbers are trending up 25 per cent over the 2020 to 2021 period.
Tamworth mayor Russell Webb said travel numbers fluctuate naturally, but COVID is still having an impact on people's willingness to travel.
"We're heading in the right direction, and we're excited about the future," he said.
"I think the school holidays have had an impact - especially in the business community where they fly in and out.
"The fact that COVID seems to be on the rise in some of the major capital cities probably discourages some people."
The Tamworth to Brisbane route performs well, recording two consecutive months of historically high numbers - about 40 per cent above even pre-COVID levels.
Brisbane flights do well because they've been around for so long, Mr Boyd said.
"It is just an awareness thing," he said.
"We anticipate always that it's going to take a little while to grow your market when you start a new route.
"And it's progressing as we thought it would and as we expected it to."
Tamworth will soon have another budget airline to chose from, with Bonza confirming it's on track to offer its Melbourne and Sunshine Coast flights later in the year.
"We are working towards progressively rolling out flights from September subject to regulatory approval. We're awaiting dates for our aircraft arrival into Australia," a spokesperson said.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
