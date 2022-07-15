GREEN thumbs have run to nurseries to stock up on lettuce seedlings and other vegetables in the face of skyrocketing food prices and bare supermarket shelves.
Lettuce, cabbage, and silverbeet have become eye-wateringly expensive for many locals after crops were destroyed by floods.
Now many have gone back to their roots to cut costs by turning to their own backyards.
Heemskerk's Nursery owner Peter Heemskerk told the Leader he's seen quite a few new growers recently as they search for vegetable seedlings.
"In particular we've had a rush on lettuce seedling because, I mean those are getting close to $9 or $10," he said.
In comparison to the over-saturated soils in many key growing areas, Tamworth's backyards are positively fertile.
Driving through the major Queensland growing area around Gatton, Mr Heemskerk said crops were simply sitting rotten in the ground.
"Normally it's fine but they've just had so much water this time that everything's rotted," he said.
Besides being drier, he said some of the pests prominent in other areas also much less of a problem for Tamworth at the moment.
"The white butterfly that gets onto the broccoli cabbage and [cauliflower] - it's too cold for it," he said.
However, while smallscale backyard crops could be a homegrown solution, they may not be for a while yet.
Mr Heemskerk said people can't expect to have cheap vegetables sitting on the table just like that.
"It's not easy this time of the year because it's so cold," he said.
"It's all going to take time until you get the the end of August - that's when it starts to really grow."
That means harvesting probably won't happen until September or October, according to Mr Heemskerk.
Mr Heemskerk isn't sure what the long-term answer to climatic challenges are though.
He said that while inland is usually drier than the coast, things will always change.
The weather pattern will change again and we'll go through drier times," he said.
At the end of the day it's been a good bump in business which will probably continue, as seedling supply to the region hasn't been interrupted, he said.
While there was a small break in supply about a month ago but the supply has been fine since then.
"We've got no problem with supply. Our supplies are all geared-up now," he said.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
