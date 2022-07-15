FROM a farm boy to a firefighter, the Rural Fire Service's (RFS) Owen Tydd will step back from the blazes after a life-long career.
The Liverpool Range group four captain fought his first fire when he was just 11 years old, back when the triple zero system didn't even exist.
That first time on the hose would turn into a 61-year career with the RFS.
Best known as 'Tyddles' on the fire ground, the Kelvin-born firefighter spent most of his time with the local brigade.
He has also been a part of the Breeza, Garrawilla and Bundella brigades before moving to Gunnedah.
He's been the man holding the reins at the Liverpool Range station for the last 26 years, but with a humble heart he said the brigade would be nothing without his crew.
"You tend to be called aside like you're the most important person here, which you aren't for goodness sake, the little guy that's there for the first time on the hose, he's the most important person," Mr Tydd said.
With no formal training when he first joined the service Mr Tydd relied on his knowledge of the land - until a fire in the 1990s changed everything.
Mr Tydd was on the job with his father at a Kelvin housefire when he thought a pregnant woman and her three-year-old son were trapped inside.
"I suppressed my emotions for a good 20 minutes and then she turned up with her little boy and husband running across the paddock, swearing like a trooper," he said.
"For a long time I couldn't tell anyone that story without cracking up emotionally."
Not long after, Mr Tydd nominated himself to attend formal training at Lake Keepit, where he learnt the skills which would one day see him become the chief map reading instructor in the North West.
"I loved it, it was the instructional side of things that got me really interested," he said.
"It involved teaching how to read topographical maps and how to work out how a fire behaves in relation to different landforms."
His career has taken him to fires across the North West, the Hunter and down south to Victoria in Warburton, where Mr Tydd said he had one of his most eye-opening experiences.
"It was one of the most emotional fires I've ever been to even though we didn't actually fight any fires," he said.
"The people of the town were all in a meeting at the town hall when all of the youngsters ran out, climbed onto the wheels of our moving trucks and just hugged us for being there.
"It was hard to imagine how traumatised those people were."
During his time with the service Mr Tydd has been awarded a long service medal for his 61-year commitment, as well as the Australian Fire Service Medal.
But Mr Tydd said his greatest achievement came straight from the fireground when a Coonabarabran fire control officer chose him, over his own group captains, to take control of a blaze in Pilliga.
He knew Mr Tydd was the "only one crazy enough to do the job".
"That was the biggest compliment I've ever gotten, I cherish that more than the medals," he said.
A lot has changed since Mr Tydd first joined the service.
Official structures and compliance measures are things the veteran firefighter is also not used to, preferring the days when he had the freedom to "adlib" on jobs.
"I enjoyed that, I thrived on that and I was bloody good at it," he said.
But one change he is happy to see is the inclusion of women on the fireground.
"In the old days the women joined the Country Women's Association and the men joined the Rural Fire Service," he said.
"Now there's a fair percentage of women on the fireground and they are damn good firefighters."
In fact it's female firie Nicole Smith, who Mr Tydd mentored and trained, who is set to take over once he steps down as group captain.
"I've been searching for 20 years for someone to take over from me," Mr Tydd said.
"She's 37 years my younger but there's absolutely no generation gap, she's brilliant.
"My laid back experience and her enthusiasm and talents have worked very well together."
Recognising he has reached the "end of his tether", Mr Tydd will officially step down as group four captain in the coming months and will take on a mentoring role with the service.
And while he's ready for a break, he claimed he'd "do it all again".
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
