The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Transgrid helicopters to fly low over North West from Scone to Tamworth bushfire hazard inspections

Mark Kriedemann
By Mark Kriedemann
July 14 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
POWERLINE PATROLS: Transgrid helicopters are in the air looking powerlines bushfire hazards. Photo: Supplied

Helicopters will start hovering overhead across the region in the coming few days with bushfire safety inspections taking off.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kriedemann

Mark Kriedemann

Journalist

I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.