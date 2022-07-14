Helicopters will start hovering overhead across the region in the coming few days with bushfire safety inspections taking off.
A Transgrid helicopter will be beginning its inspections in Scone and flying towards Tamworth on Friday, flying low along the powerlines at 50km per hour.
The helicopter will be looking for any potential issues with the powerlines.
Transgrid's head of maintenance programs Ian Davidson said the inspections are "an important part of our maintenance program to make sure the transmission network is safe".
The main issue they're on the lookout for is vegetation growing too close the the powerlines.
As they will be passing through farmland, Mr Davidson said landholders "may wish to secure their livestock and horses during the patrols so they aren't startled by the helicopter."
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
