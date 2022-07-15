THE PHYSICAL, emotional and financial cost of the region's health crisis is becoming more apparent each day.
From a critical shortage of health workers and barriers attracting staff to the regions, to a shortfall in palliative care services and a lack of accountability and transparency, the impacts are multifaceted.
And while health falls under the responsibility of state and federal governments, Tamworth councillor Judy Coates believes councils, no matter how small, have an important role to play.
Local governments need to actively work to attract health workers, as well as provide attractive and appropriate facilities to entice them to stay, she said.
"We need to ensure that health workers who come to our region for placement are welcomed and supported to gain a sense of belonging," she said.
"It is people who provide healthcare, not buildings."
Cr Coates - who has a background in health services spanning 40 years - recently attended the Country Mayors Association Rural Health Forum in Sydney.
It was held in response to the NSW government's report on the rural health inquiry.
She said the clear message was a long-term solution is a long way off - but communities can't afford to wait.
"For me, if we have a change in anything within the next 18 months to two years, it will be minimal," she said.
She said even recently, she's heard from agency nurses who don't want to come work in Tamworth because "the hospital has a bad reputation".
"The accommodation that they're offered is less than adequate," she said.
However, she acknowledged the good work staff do under difficult circumstances and limited resources.
Securing health conferences, providing accommodation and consulting with communities to find out their health needs can all be done at the local level, Cr Coates said.
"I'm in conversations with council to secure more health conferences, which isn't necessarily about shining a light on the issues, it's about allowing people to come here and look at what the community has to offer," she said.
"Accommodation is probably going to be one of the most difficult aspects because of the way that housing availability and affordability is at the moment, but council is looking at options for trying to increase access and it's being worked on quite viciously."
In the meantime, councils should be assisting by consulting with communities, she said, and continuing to advocate and raise awareness.
"What's needed in health in Manilla, Nundle or Barraba could be quite easily fixed, but we don't know until we know what those people need," she said.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
