AN ICONIC portrait of one of Australia's most recognisable country music identities is set to hit the road.
Peter Hudson's painting of legendary singer-songwriter Chad Morgan, titled A Loveable Lad, will go on tour to the sunny Sunshine Coast after Tamworth Regional Council approved a request to loan the piece.
Tamworth gallery's education officer, Emma Stilts, said the portrait shows a side of the entertainer you don't often see.
"I think it's an excellent portrait because it captures the other side of Chad Morgan," she told the Leader.
"We often see the charismatic, comic element of his personality, and this shows the human, softer and more meaningful side of his personality."
Tamworth councillor Judy Coates said to be able to share the artwork is another opportunity to promote the country music capital, whether you like country music or not.
"I think most people know Chad Morgan," she said, after the council approved the loan on Tuesday.
The artwork will be loaned to USC from July 18 to November 2022, and the university will cover all costs associated with transport and insurance - coming at no cost to Tamworth council.
As a Sunshine Coast based artist himself, USC is developing the largest career survey of Peter Hudson ever undertaken, and the exhibition will bring together many of his key works.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
