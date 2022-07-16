FROM raw and gritty to happy and hopeful, Amber Lawrence takes listeners on a journey of highs and lows.
When COVID hit, the country music singer-songwriter debated whether to keep working on her new album Living For The Highlights, set to be released this Friday.
The end result is a realistic take on her life after three years of personal challenges and triumphs.
And, it's Tamworth fans who will get the first taste when the five-time Golden Guitar winner takes to the stage for the first time at the Nemingha Tavern on Sunday as part of her biggest tour to date.
"Tamworth is my second home," she told the Leader.
"I grew up in Sydney, but I spend a lot of time in Tamworth, not just January. I'm back and forth throughout the year. I've got a lot of friends and fans there. So I'm really excited to be launching the album."
Living For The Highlights - Lawrence's seventh studio album - is a deep and meaningful insight into her life.
In Bring it Back, she addresses the recent challenges of the music industry, and on the devastating You Were Mine, Lawrence documents the greatest tragedy and heartbreak of her life, losing a baby.
"What I'm proud of with this album is there's some really deep moments and some really revealing songwriting that's a little bit heavy," she said.
"The song Angry is about women having to get angry, and then the song You Were Mine is about the hardship my husband and I had of losing a baby through COVID.
"So there are some really heavy moments but they're offset by some inspiring and fun moments like the songs Making Up For Lost Wine and Fill it Up - they are both songs about having a drink and feeling okay."
Living For The Highlights follows Lawrence's uplifting sixth studio album Spark, which was released in 2019.
Catch her live at the Nemingha Tavern on Sunday, July 17 at 3pm.
Tickets are $30 and can be purchased through Eventbrite.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
