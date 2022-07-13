Local man with COVID-19 claims $100,000 lotteries win

An Armidale man believes his covid symptoms instantly disappeared after he answered a phone call from The Lott officials confirming his incredible $100,000 prize on Wednesday morning.
The Northern Tablelands resident won the guaranteed 1st Prize of $100,000 in Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw 10612, drawn on Wednesday, July 13.
Confirming his win with an official from The Lott, the overjoyed man shared he had been recovering from covid and feeling awful before receiving the winning news.
"I was just sitting at home because I have covid. I was feeling miserable and sorry for myself before you called," the winning man said.
"I've gotta sit down. I can't believe this. This is going to change our lives. It's fantastic!
"I have never won anything in my life, so this feels awesome.
"I just don't know what to do. I obviously need to call my partner," he said.
The Armidale resident said he plays Lucky Lotteries once a week, and this week he decided to change up the sort of ticket he purchased.
"This is amazing - wow! I never thought in a million years that something like this could happen to me," he said.
"When I saw your number calling me, I thought you were trying to sell me air conditioning.
"I'm going to use a lot of this to look after my family. I'd also like to fix my four-wheel drive and take my wife on an unforgettable camping trip.
"I think I'll need to talk to my partner and see what we're going to do with it.
"I don't feel any of my symptoms anymore. I can assure you I'm feeling much better now. Thank you so much."
His winning entry of 10 random numbers was purchased online.
