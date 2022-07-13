Local man with COVID-19 claims $100,000 lotteries win

The Northern Daily Leader
Armidale man with COVID-19 claims $100,000 lotteries win

By Newsroom
July 13 2022 - 6:00am
An Armidale man believes his covid symptoms instantly disappeared after he answered a phone call from The Lott officials confirming his incredible $100,000 prize on Wednesday morning.

