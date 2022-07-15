The Northern Inland Academy of Sport is gearing up for a big weekend when it hosts the seventh National Primary Games in Tamworth.
The featured sports - netball, rugby league, soccer and gymnastics - commence early Saturday morning and conclude on Sunday.
The "Celebration of the NPG" will be held at the Sports Dome on Saturday at 4.30pm. It will include three Tokyo Olympians: Dominic Clarke, Keesja Gofers and Jessica Pickering
NIAS chief executive Shona Eichorn said: "We are thrilled to have the support of the Australian Olympic Committee for the event.
"And for them to bring three Olympians to our region is just fantastic for the young participants, who will have the opportunity to speak with them in person and gain inspiration of what could be, if they simply have a go at their sport and dream big."
Clarke and Pickering represented Australia in gymnastics at Tokyo in 2021. Dual Olympian Gofers played with the Aussie Stingers water polo team at both Rio and Tokyo Olympic Games.
At the Tokyo Games, the Stingers secured fifth place in a game where Gofers scored in her first three shots in the match.
All participants and attendees at the NPG will have the opportunity to speak with these Olympians as they attend each sporting venue throughout the weekend.
Supporting the Olympians as they travel to each sport will be the Australian Olympic team's official mascot, the Boxing Kangaroo, or BK as he is commonly referred to.
The NPG celebration event at the Sports Dome on Saturday afternoon will see all three Olympians and BK in attendance.
At the event there will be an exclusive panel interview where all participating athletes, volunteers, sponsors and attendees will hear each athlete's journey in sport.
The celebration aims to provide a fun and memorable experience for aspiring athletes.
And they will get a taste of being representative athlete when they march into the Sports Dome for the celebration before singing the national anthem.
NPG action will be stage at the Sports Dome, the Gymnastics Centre, the Gipps Street Playing Fields and the Plain Street Fields.
