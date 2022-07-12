Our region is one of many around the nation experiencing a tight supply of housing through very high demand for available properties - either for sale and rent. On top of this is a lack of affordable housing.
Our region's housing sector has seen an increase in demand for housing and rental properties resulting in very low vacancy rates since early last year.
Advertisement
Council first started to raise awareness of the pressures on the local housing market in June last year when we worked with Tamworth Business Chamber and the Real Estate Institute of NSW to organise the Tamworth Regional Housing Forum.
The forum brought together key stakeholders from across the housing sector with aim of combining efforts to activate affordable housing in the short, medium and long term.
While, of course, council is not directly involved in the housing sector, we are concerned about its impact on our region's economy.
READ ALSO:
This is because while the increased demand for housing affects those businesses and organisations directly involved in the housing sector it also has a wider flow on effect.
For instance, attracting new workers and businesses to the region is made increasingly difficult where there is such high demand for housing and lack of availability and affordability.
Many cities in regional NSW are experiencing surging house and rental prices, supply is not keeping up with demand, there is a shortage of affordable and diverse housing and the affordability which makes regional attractive is being undermined.
With this in mind, council's General Manager, Paul Bennett and I are pleased to be part of the Regional Cities NSW Housing Working Group which has been looking at this issue in detail.
Late last year the group developed the submission which Regional Cities NSW submitted to the Regional Housing Taskforce.
Regional Cities NSW will continue to look at ways to address housing supply, housing affordability and disaster response.
Advocating for the removal of impediments in the planning system to the delivery of affordable housing options and housing generally is just one of those.
Importantly, Regional Cities wants to drive the delivery of housing which meets the specific needs of various communities across regional NSW.
I am certain we all agree that everyone has the right to have a roof over their head.
However, the housing crisis requires coordination from government at all levels.
It is a complicated issue but it's good to see local government doing their part through Regional Cities NSW.
Cr Russell Webb is the mayor of Tamworth Regional Council
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.