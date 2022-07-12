The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth Regional Council live blog July 12: Loomberah feedlot development and new Dungowan Dam, pipeline ownership

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
July 12 2022 - 8:25am
ON THE AGENDA: The Leader is ready to bring you all the debate and decisions live from tonight's meeting. Photo: Gareth Gardner, file

FROM a contentious feedlot proposal to sponsorship for a big footy clash, the Leader is ready to bring you all the debate and decisions live from tonight's Tamworth Regional Council meeting.

