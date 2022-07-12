FROM a contentious feedlot proposal to sponsorship for a big footy clash, the Leader is ready to bring you all the debate and decisions live from tonight's Tamworth Regional Council meeting.
A development application for a 999-head feedlot at "Lloma" on Pendene Road, Loomberah, is back before council, after the proponent launched an appeal of council's decision to knock it back last year.
Advertisement
The feedlot has been unpopular with neighbouring landholders, many of which are expected to attend the meeting tonight.
Also on the agenda, councillors will vote on whether to pitch in $20,000 for Wests Entertainment Group to host the Wests Tigers and Cronulla Sharks game on August 13.
And, a recommendation will go before council to request the new Dungowan Dam, if built, be owned and operated by Water NSW, but the new pipeline be transferred to council.
Please give the live blog a moment to load below:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.