Large family home in prime location

Commanding attention with an immaculate street presence, 101 Court Street, Manilla has travelled through time gracefully.
Set on an exceptional parcel of land approximately 2023 square metres, this perfectly positioned home occupies a desirable Manilla location.
The home features four spacious bedrooms, with built-in wardrobes in the master and third bedroom.
Formal and casual living works well with this floor plan and includes features such as reverse cycle air conditioning and wood heating in the lounge-dining, with evaporative cooling throughout.
The well appointed kitchen adjoins the living area and includes electric cooking, dishwasher and plenty of cupboard space.
The updated bathroom is centrally positioned in the home with freestanding shower and bath.
Entertaining is easy with two options; the enclosed, front tiled verandah with access through to the living and kitchen, the second is the large covered al fresco patio at the back of the home.
There is a double garage and double carport, providing space for cars, boat and caravan. For added storage there is the garden shed.
At the rear of the property is a tennis court with access through to the back yard. This property is fully fenced and surrounded by established trees and gardens.
Enhancing the appeal of this home is the convenient location, within walking distance to the hospital, schools and main street.
This home is an excellent opportunity to enter or upgrade into this highly sought after market.
Manilla is a welcoming community located on Fossickers way 45 kilometres northwest of the regional city of Tamworth. Strolling down the main street you will be impressed with the variety of cafes, giftware shops and the renowned Manilla Bakery. Manilla offers Catholic and government primary schools and a government secondary high school.
