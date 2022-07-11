ARTISTS from the country music capital have stolen back the spotlight, with the Hats Off to Country event bringing crowds back to town just three months after the major Tamworth festival.
When organisers realised it would be a challenge getting people back to spend money in Tamworth so soon, they changed things up by making the festival hyper-local.
This meant more promotion within the region and exclusively local artists taking the stages across 15 venues.
Tamworth Regional Council's country music coordinator Cheryl Brown said visitors had flocked back from as far as Western Australia.
"With the exception of the Northern Territory, there were people in from every state and territory," she said.
"That actually blew my mind because we really didn't make a big feature focus or advertising campaign outside of the region.
"A lot of people hadn't been to Tamworth before, so we had a win with that."
The success of Hats Off to Country may also come down to the cancellation of various other events, making it the first pick for both locals and travellers.
Ms Brown said the songwriters retreat at Dag Sheep Station, the CMAA junior academy and the Australian Bush Balladeer Association had to cancel, making room for the four-day Hats Off festival to really kick off.
The major Cowboy Crawl event on the Friday gave those who had poured in for the festival a chance to bond and leave the city as friends.
The crawl took country music fans to four different venues so they could see artists they wouldn't otherwise know to go and see, Ms Brown said.
Even at those pubs and hotels not on the Cowboy Crawl list, there was booming business.
Manager at the Oasis Hotel Cassie Dorrstein said they were drawing people in for live music over all four days of the festival.
"It was fantastic, we had the best time," she said.
"We had so much local support and we had all local entertainers.
"Over the four days we would have had more [people] than we did over the country music festival."
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
