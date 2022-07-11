The Northern Daily Leader
Hats Off to Country 2022 brought boom to business in Tamworth, put the spotlight on local country music talent

By Mark Kriedemann
July 11 2022
GEE UP: The Cowboy Crawl was a popular event on Friday night. Photo: Brendan Nawrocki

ARTISTS from the country music capital have stolen back the spotlight, with the Hats Off to Country event bringing crowds back to town just three months after the major Tamworth festival.

