Unprecedented turnouts, brand new events, and leadership characterised NAIDOC week for 2022, but big changes are needed to maintain momentum, local leader believe.
With the previous two years being very subdued under the pall of COVID-19, this year's celebrations have given greater momentum to the indigenous causes.
Advertisement
Tamworth Regional councillor Marc Sutherland, said this year's theme and the openness of the events had a lot to do with that.
"To have the sheer volume of open public events for NAIDOC Week this year, it's really been a highlight to see that level of involvement," he said.
"I think that this week, this year, has really generated a lot of momentum.
"And now being able to gain that wider public support, especially based around the theme."
READ ALSO:
During his address at the official opening of NAIDOC week in Tamworth, Mr Sutherland emphasised the theme puts the spotlight on everyday actions of Indigenous people.
He said the get up, stand up, show up theme is one that calls for year-round commitment to making change happen.
"Having a theme like get up, stand up, show up, is challenging all of us," he said.
"It's challenging all of us to make sure that we're present, and we're standing up for what we believe in."
And throughout the week it wasn't just the elders leading the way at events.
Mr Sutherland said key to the great community involvement was the leadership of teenagers like Aaliyah Morley and Shakayla Spearmin.
"I think our young people really stepped-up. And for me that shows how we're tracking as a community," he said.
He said this kind of leadership is crucial in maintaining the momentum, and driving cultural visibility.
Just as important he said, is ongoing year-round community collaboration across all different organisations.
Advertisement
"The creation of formal partnerships between organisations and the Aboriginal community, especially the NAIDOC Committee, will only see that level of growth," he said.
For NAIDOC Committee chairperson Kaliela Thornton, past years have not had anywhere near enough cultural learning opportunities occur beyond NAIDOC Week.
She said education is the key to having Gomeroi culture become more visible throughout the year.
"It would be amazing to have Western knowledge and Indigenous knowledge play equal parts'" she said.
"It would be great to see schools open up a bit more, [and be] less tokenistic of our culture."
Ms Thornton said previously Indigenous teachers coming into schools had been given hugely inadequate time to impart the knowledge they have to share.
Advertisement
"When we're going into schools and having 10 minutes, 15 minutes, to deliver something to large groups, it's really taking the value out of what the children can learn," she said.
"It's taking away the opportunity for the children to ask questions and broaden their horizons."
For Ms Thornton, it's paramount that young Indigenous people see their culture in the community more, and get the chance to connect with it.
"It's showing our children that they don't have to be ashamed of their identity, and that they can reach out and connect to their identity," she said.
"That really gives them purpose, and it gives them reason for being. So it's battling all that trauma."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.