Northern Daily Leader: Letters to the Editor July 13, 2022

By Letters to the Editor
July 12 2022 - 10:30pm
ENVIRONMENT: Ninna Douglas has been appointed as the new local landcare coordinator for the Tamworth region. Photo: Supplied

Regenerating our natural world

The passion and dedication of Ninna Douglas, new landcare co-ordinator, is laudable ("Life on the land inspires career change" The Northern Daily Leader, 11/7).

