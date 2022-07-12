The passion and dedication of Ninna Douglas, new landcare co-ordinator, is laudable ("Life on the land inspires career change" The Northern Daily Leader, 11/7).
We all share and love the beauty of Australia's natural environment.
Sadly, human impact is damaging ecosystems, polluting water, and changing our climate.
Each of us can be empowered to change our practices to ensure we are regenerating, rather than destroying, our wonderful natural world.
Landcare is offering education and support - congratulations and best of luck to Ninna Douglas.
Amy Hiller,
Kew
Foot and mouth is a terrible disease, and I sincerely hope it doesn't arrive in Australia from Bali. We have kept it out for over 100 years.
A University of Melbourne computer simulation of an outbreak found that by the time all areas were free from FMD, "323 days had passed, 1,995 farms had been infected, thousands of animals had died and Australia was $12.6 billion poorer due to the cost of disease control and loss of trade."
There is also concern that climate change gives the disease new opportunities to spread.
On a lighter note, I'm sure I was not the only reader amused to find that the author of the piece "Foot and mouth disease front of mind as fear of disaster looms" (NDL, 9/7) was none other than Barnaby Joyce.
Ray Peck,
Hawthorn
There have been a great number of negative comments lately in the media indicating that reaching net zero greenhouse emissions by 2050 will not be possible because battery energy storage technology is not yet at a required standard or cost to enable the desired zero emissions date to be achieved.
My comment--2050 is almost 28 years away, have faith. Humans will most certainly overcome the storage battery problem a long time before the year 2050 .
It must be remembered that the first digital computer in 1946 took up over 1800 square feet and weighed about 50 tons.
Brian Measday,
Myrtle Bank
