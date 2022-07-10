The Northern Daily Leader

Group 4: Werris Creek Magpies beat Manilla Tigers 50-24

TALISMAN: Tigers captain-coach Mitch Doring has posted a try double in a loss to the Magpies.

Manilla led for the first time this season, before being overrun by an improved Werris Creek at the Manilla Showgrounds.

