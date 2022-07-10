Manilla led for the first time this season, before being overrun by an improved Werris Creek at the Manilla Showgrounds.
Werris Creek - who won back-to-back matches for the first time this year - were up 12-0 in the opening stanza on Saturday.
But when Tigers prop Beau Harry crashed over under the posts early in the second half, and Doring added the extras, the home side led 18-16.
In the end, however, Werris Creek - who were coming off a 46-34 win over Moree - were "a bit too good" and won the round 13 clash 50-24.
"It was a great feeling," Tigers captain-coach Mitch Doring told Group 4 Media, in reference to leading the match as his side chased their first win of the year.
He added: "The attitude had lifted. It was proud moment.
"But they [Werris Creek] are a good side and were a bit too good for us."
Parry bagged a try double, as did Doring, while Isaah Millgate and Stevie Smith snared doubles for the Magpies.
The victory moved the Magpies to sixth place on the ladder as they chase a top four spot after a spluttering first half of the season.
Werris Creek player-coach Cody Tickle said the Magpies regained the momentum against Manilla after returning to their game plan.
"The last 25 minutes or so was pretty good," he said of the side's second-half effort.
At Collins Park on Saturday, Dungowan made it nine straight wins with a 28-24 victory over Narrabri.
The win moved Dungowan past North Tamworth and into first place, with the Bears playing the Bulldogs at home on Sunday.
For the Cowboys, John Marau crossed for two tries while the competition's leading tryscorer, Tevita Peceli, added another touchdown to his tally.
Lachie Trindall posted a double for the home side, who dropped to seventh on the ladder.
Cowboys lock Cody Byrne was named player of the match.
Meanwhile, Moree moved to outright fourth spot with a 44-16 win over Boggabri at Boughton Oval on Saturday.
The Boars and the Kangaroos had been equal on 14 points ahead of the match.
Moree rebounded from a last-start loss to Werris Creek in which they surrendered a 22-0 lead.
"The boys are happy again," Moree captain-coach Ben Williams said.
"We played well too, and Boggabri brought their best too.
"I feel for them [the Ross] ... going through what they are with injury and work commitments."
Williams applauded the effort of his forwards, including Hayden Wiblen, Luke Hetherington and Marshall Barker.
Boars five-eighth Jamie Sampson was named player of the match.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
