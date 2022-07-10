Simon and Chapple shine as locals take centre stage in Tamworth

With a total of 20 scratching from the Tamworth harness meeting last Thursday the eight-race program set up for a good showdown for local contenders.
Hunter Valley horses were scratched from the meeting as the New England Highway was closed at Singleton due to flooding, taking out the Elder, Harmey, and Elliott stables from the meeting.
Manilla pacer Uncle Gregory, trained by Chris Sutherland, was the first to open up the winning account for the locals in taking out the Kids Day at the Paceway Pace after a superlative drive by reinswoman Maddison Simon.
The eight-year-old gelding also collected his second career cheque at race start 36.
Simon placed Uncle Gregory on the back of race leader Redbank Charlotte (trained by Tom Ison), where he enjoyed the run of the race.
"It was the ideal place to be and it suited the horse really well," Simon said on returning to scale.
Gaining a split on the final turn, Maddison Simon urged Uncle Gregory forward down the home straight to claim a 2.5 metre win over Redbank Charlotte and Country Grammar (trained by Jeff Enks) 2.6 metres away in third.
"All that matters is he got out at the right time and sprinted home," Simon said.
"At least the locals will get a prize cheque today."
Meanwhile, Jack Chapple once again took the opportunity to team up with the Ernie Mabbott stables when he took the reins behind Tralee Rocks, which proved to be a winning move.
With the Brendan James-trained Zoemagic (trained by Dean Chapple) leading the field, Tralee Rocks raced three back on the inside running line before Chapple switched to the outside as the field entered the back straight on the final occasion.
A three-wide run around the final bend saw Tralee Rocks gain momentum with every stride to take a 1.5 metre win over Zoemagic and The Narrator (trained by Joy Missen) a half neck away third.
"She felt nice in the run, that is why I switched out wide up the back and got the job done up the home straight," Chapple said of the six-year-old Pet Rock mare.
"It was good to get Dad right on the line as well," the younger Chapple joked after beating out his father Dean (Zoemagic).
"This would have to be my favourite horse at the moment - it is a good opportunity to drive a top-quality mare like her so early in my career."
Chapple picked up his first career winning drive behind Tralee Rocks when he made his driving debut back in June. The mare gifted Chapple his second career win with the reins in taking at the Multiquip Transport Pace over 1609 metre in a mile rate of 1.57.6.
