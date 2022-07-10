The Northern Daily Leader

Simon and Chapple shine as locals take centre stage in Tamworth

By Julie Maughan
Updated July 10 2022 - 1:33am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Good win: Driven by Maddison Simon, Uncle Gregory crosses the line to open the winning account for the local drivers. Photo: PeterMac Photography.

With a total of 20 scratching from the Tamworth harness meeting last Thursday the eight-race program set up for a good showdown for local contenders.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.