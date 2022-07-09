Two pre-dawn car crashes sent Gunnedah emergency crews racing to the aid injured motorists for much of Friday night and Saturday morning.
Before 11pm on Friday two motorists were injured after a two-car crash on the Kamilaroi Highway between Gunnedah and Curlewis.
Crews from Gunnedah Fire and Rescue station 314, joined by three ambulances, Rural Fire Service and police, raced to the scene.
One patient was initially reported as trapped inside her vehicle, before firefighters removed her door to allow paramedics easier access.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance confirmed a woman in her 30s and another in her 70s were transported to hospital.
While at the scene of the crash the station tanker was called out to help paramedics lift an elderly person, injured in a fall. Firefighters aided paramedics to render aid to the resident.
Just hours later, emergency crews leaped into action a third time.
At about 12.10am, crews from Fire and Rescue NSW Station 314 Gunnedah were called to a second car accident.
Two patients were injured in an accident while driving on Wondobah Road, near Gunnedah. Their ute rolled several times before finally coming to a halt upside down.
A woman in her 20s was treated for head and chest injuries before being transported to Tamworth hospital in a serious but stable condition, a NSW Ambulance spokesperson said.
A man in his 30s was treated for minor head and shoulder pain before being taken to Gunnedah hospital, he said.
Both patients injured in the earlier Kamilaroi Highway crash were in a stable condition before being taken to Gunnedah hospital, the spokesperson said.
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
