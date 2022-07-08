A CONTOVERSIAL feedlot development at Loomberah has again been thrown into the spotlight, and is set to face a vote by Tamworth Regional Council on Tuesday.
Goonoo Goonoo Pastoral Company's development application for a 999-head feedlot at Loomberah was knocked back by council last year, but the proponent launched a section 8.2 review of the decision.
The results of the independent review, undertaken by Wakefield Planning, have been presented in a report to council, which recommends the DA be approved, subject to a number of conditions.
Conditions include risk analysis and mitigation for cattle movements, environmental impacts, effluent management, biosecurity hazards, visual impacts and extreme weather events.
Among the conditions is a requirement to ensure effluent application techniques don't occur within 50 metres of a water course, 100 metres from any property and 25 metres from a public road.
"The independent report focuses on the assessment process that was carried out and the items noted as matters for refusal and concludes that the application should be determined by the granting of development consent," the report to council reads.
The report notes that if council grants the development consent, it could save them an potentially expensive appeal in the NSW Land and Environment Court.
The review application was placed on public exhibition from May 11 to 25, and received 77 submissions.
Council's ordinary meeting will be held in the Nemingha Room at the Lands Building on Fitzroy Street on Tuesday at 6:30pm.
