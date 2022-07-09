A HAIR salon focused on sustainability has swept up all the trophies it was in the running for at the first ever Australian Rural Business Awards.
Coonabarabran's Dusk Signature Hair won the Positive Impact Award for being environmentally conscious, and the New Business Excellence Award for being engaged with its community.
Salon owner Daniel Loader said he was proud to be part of a movement shaping the future in an industry which produces plenty of waste.
"That's really paramount to be able to ensure that not only is the industry around for a lot longer, but also that the earth and environment and biodiversity is around for generations to come," he said.
Businesses that have survived droughts, bushfires, mouse plagues, floods, lack of tourism and a global pandemic were celebrated at an online ceremony last month.
"Just to be able to come back after all of that is an accomplishment within itself," the hairdresser said.
The business has since joined reforestation non-profit One Tree Planted and adopted an initiative dedicated to planting trees.
A tree will be planted every time a customer receives a colour treatment. It will expand to every hair service in the next coming months.
The salon is working towards even more sustainability goals and to increase awareness for supporting local and community, as well as trying to raise awareness for all regional communities.
"Without our communities, we wouldn't have anything," he said. "It's that simple - without the support of our regional community, businesses wouldn't exist."
