LIVING on the land is how Ninna Douglas found her passion for the environment - and now she wants to help others do the same.
Ms Douglas has recently been appointed by the Tamworth Regional Landcare Association to the position of local landcare coordinator for the Tamworth region.
Advertisement
The role is the perfect fit for the new coordinator, who said living on a property outside of Nundle had closely connected her to the environment.
"I think you have a natural interest when you're living on the land," she said.
READ ALSO:
"After what we've been through the last few years with drought, fires and everything else, you look around and analyse what you can do to reduce the risk of all those things happening again," she said.
Her new role will see her help Landcare groups and green thumbs in the Tamworth region get the ball rolling on projects and secure grant funding.
"I'm there to be a facilitator between Tamworth Regional Landcare and the landholders," she said.
Having a point of contact with property owners in the area is something Ms Douglas said was crucial.
"It's getting information out to the grassroots people," she said.
"Sometimes businesses and the government are trying to send that information out but being on the land you can be a bit isolated.
"We can be a link between and a point of contact."
Ms Douglas said weed management, water storage, native grasses and carbon were some of the main concerns for Landcare groups in the Tamworth area.
Her new role will see her help alleviate those concerns by providing access to information, external grants and project management strategies.
"If I can just help other people that would be my main goal," she said.
For the remainder of the year Ms Douglas said the Tamworth Regional Landcare Association would be mainly focused on providing workshops and information sessions about carbon.
Also high on her agenda is helping spread awareness about the work the group does, and the services they provide, such as the public nursery on Wallamore Road.
"Whether it's planting trees or installing compost infrastructure, there's always a way we can help," she said.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.