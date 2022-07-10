SHOWERS could not dampen the spirit of a community celebrating NAIDOC Week together after years of being kept apart by COVID.
Organisers of the event in Quirindi were determined to give their community a day of culture and joy no matter the weather.
Advertisement
More than 350 people participated in the unique and heartfelt unification on Wednesday July 7.
READ MORE:
Local community organisations spent months planning the event in the Henry Street ovals but wet weather forced its relocation to the local theatre.
The decision to head indoors affected the day positively, organiser Renee Stanford from Winanga-Li Aboriginal Child and Family Centre said.
"We decide to move to the local theatre, which proved a beautiful location as stall holders had room to set up and performers had the stage with great sound and lighting to enhance the day," she said.
"We chose to focus on sharing the cultural aspects of the day and ran a series of workshops including weaving, cultural dance by local school children, face-painting and the food on offer included Jonny cakes and quandong jam."
A dance was created and performed based on the story of the 'Guri Tree' by students from local schools including Quirindi High School, Quirindi Public School, St Joseph's Quirindi, Werris Creek Public and Walhallow Public School.
"Everyone was welcomed, and our Elders joined our young people on stage for the dance, it was a full day of community involvement and inclusion, and we are so delighted with the large turn out," Ms Stanford said.
Some well-known locals and Elders participated in the friendly event.
The celebratory cake made by Felicity Clark (Sugar Showers) was cut by Elders Margaret and Stephen Smith, and Liverpool Plains Shire councillor Jason Allan emceed the event.
The day embraced this year's NAIDOC theme of Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up!
NAIDOC week is held from the 3 July - 10 July and celebrates and recognises Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.