FOR the past decade, Teresa Eather has served customers from far and wide at her small boutique in the heart of Nundle - but it's time for her to shut up shop and begin the next chapter.
Nestled between the pub and the convenience store, women's fashion shop Sacs on Jenkins has built a loyal following since it first opened in March 2012.
Praised for its "unique pieces", the business will close its doors at the end of the month, as Teresa moves away from Nundle.
While she won't be going far, she said the move will allow her to spend more precious time with her kids as they embark on the next chapters in their lives.
"I'll be the person shopping rather than the person behind the counter," she laughed.
"I'll miss it, it's been a huge part of my life and I've met a lot of people, but it will free me up to go see my kids more. Things are changing and I thought it was time to make a move."
Teresa and her partner Mark moved to the region from Sydney in 2008 after purchasing Wombramurra Homestead, near Nundle.
Since then, Teresa has become heavily involved in the Nundle community, serving various volunteer roles, including treasurer of the Nundle Business Tourism and Marketing Group, a role she held for eight years.
"I do a lot of community events, I'm on the committee for just about everything, except maybe campdraft," she said.
Sacs offered something you don't normally find in a small town, she said, but it started from humble beginnings as a handbag shop.
"It was something that was a little different, because normally you would see more rustic farm-style shops in small towns, but Sacs was something that people didn't expect but would come in and buy something special," she said.
"When I first opened I did handbags, jewellery and clothing - all the other bits and pieces came in as I went along."
While the store built a strong following locally, it was also a favourite for tourists, and a popular stop for a weekend girl's trip, or a must-visit location before the races.
"A lot of people come back to Nundle regularly for visits," Teresa said.
"Lots of yearly tourists that come back would visit me. Then I started the online shop so people could always shop with me online."
In the final years of Sacs' journey in Nundle, Teresa's eldest daughter Emily - who also has a strong interest in fashion - came on board to run the store collaboratively.
Teresa thanked her customers for their loyal support over the years.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
