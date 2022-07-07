FEARS of a potential freeze on cattle movements have grown and extra measures have been put in place to stop foot and mouth disease travelling here, now that it's prevalent in the neighboring Indonesia.
The high rate of tourism between Indonesia and Australia is the primary concern for the region, with the last restrictions on international travel to Australia dissolved.
Gunnedah Stock and Station Agents Association president Steven Carpenter said drastic measures would have to be taken if the disease entered the country.
"If it happens, there'll be a standstill, which is where everything stops," he said.
Australia has managed to keep the disease out so far but Mr Carpenter said it could spread rapidly and undermine business across the nation.
He said Gunnedah had seen cattle arrive all the way from the Kimberley region in the Northern Territory, so foot and mouth could potentially make its way to the local area if it was to enter the top of the country.
"There's something like 39,000 cattle on trucks in NSW on any day of the week," he said.
Mr Carpenter said he believes authorities have put effective measures in place.
"The fact that it's come as close as Bali is a bit concerning," he said.
"It seems that the government is on the front foot so far as biosecurity, checking at ports, and washing of shoes."
Tamworth Veterinary Hospital owner Isaac Roebuck also said there was effective biosecurity, yet the risk of the disease entering Australia was still a worry.
"The risk of it being in Bali and then being transmitted to Northern Australia is pretty high," he said.
"Animals can shed large amounts of virus before they're detected or clinical signs arise."
Once the clinical signs do arise, he said most adult animals would survive infection, but younger animals were vulnerable.
"Young stock and immunocompromised animals can die from it but most commonly its [just] those blisters and ulcerations in the mouth and the feet'" he said.
Mr Roebuck said it would still have major implications for the industry.
He said a likely initial response would be culling of infected animals, but should the disease spread, he said there would be widespread consequences.
"There'd be big repercussion for particularly our trade deals with certain countries that guarantee us as being foot and mouth disease free," he said.
"There would be big implications for the export industry in terms of that."
To bolster biosecurity on the borders, the government has implemented additional training of airport biosecurity staff.
Biosecurity detector dogs are now in place in Darwin and Cairns airports.
They have also rolled-out expanded social media campaigns informing travelers of their responsibilities, and boarding by biosecurity officers on arriving flights from Indonesia will begin in coming days.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
