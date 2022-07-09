A NEW MEDICAL clinic complete with four doctors and two nurses could hopefully help ease the regional health crisis in Gunnedah, if the plan goes ahead.
A development application has been submitted to Gunnedah Shire Council seeking permission to convert the building at 72 Barber Street into a medical centre.
The building, which has historically been used as a car dealership, will host up to four doctors, two nurses and two support administrative staff on site, if the application is approved.
Gunnedah local Rebecca Ryan said the proposed clinic "was really encouraging".
She had previously given evidence to the rural health inquiry as a representative of Gunnedah Early Childhood Hub Online about long wait times and a lack of pediatric care for people in the regions.
Ms Ryan said Gunnedah had been "at crisis point for a number of years" when it came to health services and retaining doctors in town.
"There have been some band aids across that in terms of some existing services have been able to get more registrars in or local staff but it hasn't really addressed the bigger issues," she said.
"What we're not seeing is that new doctor moving to town and putting down roots with a family."
The new service would see new doctors arriving in town with the clinic operating from 8am until 5pm Monday to Friday, and 9am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.
"Because they are talking about developing a new site that immediately gives me some confidence because it's not doctors going into existing practices," Ms Ryan said.
"We've seen some issues around the rural health centre and whether that's a sustainable model for doctors coming to town, and it hasn't proven to be in the past.
"It's really encouraging to see someone investing in the local community, investing in that building and doing what they need to make it functional."
The potential development of the Barber Street building is said to cost $55,000, to reconfigure the existing site to create four consulting rooms and two bathrooms.
The carpark at the rear of the building would be used for patient and staff parking.
While Ms Ryan said she welcomed the potential clinic and that it would be a "positive" for the town, she said now wasn't the time to "take the pressure off" the fight for better health services in rural areas.
"We still have to keep reminding people that we are here and we deserve equitable and equal access to treatment, health services and provision," she said.
The development application is on public exhibition and community submissions can be made up to July 14.
