Let's hope it is not a case of deja vu for those North West competitors engaged in the Menangle final this Saturday night.
The final was to be contested last week but due to the Menangle Paceway being under flood water, the race was transferred - with an increase in prizemoney now making it a $25,000 race.
The Andy Ison-trained Rockin In Chelsea will be looking for six wins on the trot. Tom Ison secured the drive for his father, and will commence from the six barrier.
Jamie Donovan is listed as both the trainer and driver for Paratrouper, who has drawn the four barrier, while the Narrabri stables of Jarred Hetherington will have Always Bopping engaged from the eight barrier. Always Bopping will be driven by Sydney's Robbie Morris.
Zoemagic, from the Brendan James stables, has drawn the second emergency, with Grace Panella securing the drive if they get a start.
Good luck to those North West competitors, and all those involved in the race.
The Williams Racing stables are enjoying their assault on Queensland racing, with Tamworth-based trainer Richard Williams securing a training double at the Redcliffe meeting last Thursday via Amused and Gottashopearly
Amused secured a 1.4 metre win in a mile rate of 1.58.7 for 1789 metres while Gottashopearly held on for a neck win over race favourite Mafuta Vautin (Angus Garrard), after racing three wide on the last lap and recording a tidy mile rate of 1.56.4 for 1789 metres.
Gottashopearly recorded his 29th career win at race starts 162 while Williams recorded his 100th victory.
Williams has had 1,373 starters for 248 placings as well.
The Williams stables will be chasing more Queensland success this weekend, with Amused engaged at the Albion Park meeting on Friday while Gottashopearly and Everything Happens will be engaged at the Albion Park meeting on Saturday.
Tamworth trainer Ernie Mabbott certainly knows how to prepare a horse for a race debut.
Mabbott launched the racing career of Thundamental back in January, with the horse winning on debut at Tamworth before securing four wins and two placings from 12 starts.
The stables produced another first-time winner, at last week's Tamworth meeting, when Tralee Maxie triumphed. The win paid $6.50.
"He worked really nice in track work through the week," reinsman Anthony Varga said. "There is still a lot more improvement yet - he still has got to learn how to race."
