Kids beds to delay Banksia build by nine months: leaked documents

Construction on the city's new mental health unit could be delayed by nine months because of a $15 million commitment to provide children's services in Tamworth, ministerial briefing notes leaked to the Leader reveal.
The leaked documents reveal the local health district warned the state government that adding a specialist unit for children to the new Banksia Mental Health unit posed a number of risks, most of them relating to cost, plus a 40-week delay to the build.
Advertisement
Hunter New England Health was heavily critical of the project, claiming that it could mean "underutilisation or inappropriate usage" of the specialist services, due to a supposed lack of children and adolescents at risk.
READ MORE:
The briefing note cited the need to provide children in Tamworth "increased CAMHS VMO psychiatry cover (two days per week)" as one risk of the approach ultimately adopted by the government.
Families complained for years about a lack of child and adolescent visiting medical officer coverage, telling the Leader that the shortage locked families out of treatment or even diagnosis for months, or even years.
Aside from an increase in children's specialist psychiatry cover, Tamworth's new children's mental health unit will employ 16 additional staff, the documents show.
Mental health advocate Di Wyatt said any holdup would be a blow to the community, but she would be lobbying for construction to begin as quickly as physically possible.
"I'm not happy about the delay. I'd like it started tomorrow, but that's not going to happen," she said.
"I know there's processes, I'd just like it a little bit quicker.
"We need it now. We needed it five years ago."
The document shows the tender for the new build is due in the third quarter of 2022, despite any delay.
The leaked documents relate to advice presented to Minister for Regional and Mental Health Bronnie Taylor, in advance of a $15 million budget commitment for kids' beds in June.
They reveal for the first time the details of an internal debate within the health bureaucracy and the government about the expanded project.
NSW Health presented four options drawn up by Health Infrastructure for expansion of the new unit, plus two non-construction options.
In assessing the four construction options, the briefing document gives both pros and cons, a capital cost and a bed number.
Though it does not make a specific recommendation about which of them the government should choose, the note included just two "opportunities" and seven "risks" for option four; all but one of the latter cost-related.
Advertisement
The document cited a 40-week delay to the project, a "substantial and non-proportional" increase in staff, "underutilisation or inappropriate usage", and $2.2 million in recurrent costs as risks.
Tamworth mental health advocate and former counsellor Joan Wakeford, said there was no need to worry about the region having too few mentally ill kids.
The biggest risk is there won't be enough beds, not too many, she said.
The document identifies the need to provide Tamworth "increased CAMHS VMO psychiatry cover (two days per week)" as a risk.
"Unless they say what the risk is of, I can't make any sense of it," she said.
Advertisement
"Because it's an absolute necessity. It's what we should have. But we've been limping along - medically we've limped along."
Mrs Wyatt said even two days of specialist psychiatry wouldn't be enough to cover the community.
"I don't think it's good enough. We need a psychiatrist five days a week, seven days a week. Unfortunately, they only work five days a week. For some reason they don't think people need it on the weekends," she said.
"So that's not good enough. Two days a week is not good enough.
"So you're only allowed to get crook and get into that place on those two days that they're there?"
Advertisement
The Hunter New England Local Health District didn't answer a series of questions from the Leader asking whether the organisation had a preference for an option, whether its concerns were financial in nature, and whether it was confident of its ability to commission and tender for the job in the third quarter of 2022.
A spokesperson for the local health district said the organisation "welcomes the recent NSW Government announcement of an additional $14.6 million towards the new Banksia Unit at Tamworth hospital, to provide further infrastructure in the design of the new build to support enhanced mental health services for children and adolescents from Tamworth and the surrounding communities".
"The additional government investment ensures that children and adolescents have increased access to mental health services in Tamworth, closer to their homes, their families and communities," she said.
"The project team is currently reviewing the Banksia project and will provide further information, including next steps, when available.
"We currently have a child and adolescent psychiatrist operating in Tamworth two days a week.
"Budget and service enhancements including additional staffing requirements are a standard consideration as part of any major project redevelopment such as the new Banksia mental health unit in Tamworth."
Advertisement
The minister was also presented with another option, a proposal which health bureaucrats found far more reasons to support.
The government could simply switch two adult mental health beds to add to an already-funded two-bed Adolescent and Vulnerable Persons Pod, which would cover children for 72-hours, the document said.
That choice, option 1, would cost just $1.62 million in capital costs, had five "opportunities", including "improved capacity for managing younger patients (noting low demand)", "no staffing changes required" and "no car parking impact".
There were also three "risks" including "perceived loss of two adult beds".
Health bureaucrats also presented the option of shifting the existing child and adolescent community team into the city's dementia unit, where it would be co-located with the new safeguards team. It did not explain where the displaced dementia patients would go.
Advertisement
"The current community mental health facility (Dean House) lacks capacity for both teams," the document reads.
"The refurbishment cost of the current T Basis Dementia unit at Tamworth (should it be re-purposed for a co-located safeguards team and CAMHS community team) is $4.19m."
In it's June budget, the state government committed to spend $15 million to add four acute inpatient mental health beds to the new Banksia unit.
The commitment came after a year-long campaign by the Leader, and members of the Tamworth Mental Health Carers' Group, for children's services to a planned 33-bed new mental health unit the government had already committed to spend $45 million to build.
The state initially planned not to include long-term children's beds at all in the unit, with the project's clinical services plan declaring that they would not be needed as "economies of scale" may not be achievable in Tamworth.
Advertisement
The decision was despite modelling attached to the clinical services plan estimating the city and region would generation about 2.5 children's beds worth of demand.
The kids beds will be co-located with a safeguards team, a multidisciplinary team of specialists funded by the state to provide "rapid, mobile, intensive and flexible short-term support" to young people suffering a mental health crisis, including at home or at school.
Delay or no delay, Mrs Wyatt vowed to attend the sod turning for Tamworth's new mental health unit.
After five years battling for the upgrade, "I'll be fighting for that first shovel let me tell you," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.