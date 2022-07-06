It's boom time in the Gwydir Wetlands with the first large-scale colonial nesting waterbird breeding event in 10 years.
Large natural flooding from rain events over November and December 2021, added to environmental watering in past years, has caused the "exciting result" at the wetlands near Moree.
Commonwealth Environmental Water Office Local Engagement Officer Jane Humphries said large colonies of waterbirds had been breeding successfully throughout summer and early autumn.
"In late December, NSW aerial surveys identified thousands of nests of several species including Royal spoonbills, Egrets, Nankeen night herons, Glossy ibis and Straw-necked ibis," Ms Humphries said.
"We're thrilled to see the next generation of tens of thousands of young waterbirds successfully fledged in the Gwydir Wetlands.
"While we wait for final nest numbers from scientific monitoring, the estimated numbers from on-ground surveys are around 30,000 across seven colony areas."
Surveyors said the wetlands have "really come alive".
"Water for the environment was used to stop water levels under the nests in the wetlands from falling too low too quickly and drying out too soon," Ms Humphries said.
"This also reduced the risk of breeding birds abandoning their nests or chicks. The right level of water also stops predation from pigs and foxes.
"Following on the initial work of mother nature, environmental water deliveries inundated core breeding and feeding areas in watercourse country west of Moree ensuring that plenty of food sources were also available."
Collaborating with state agency partners and service providers to assist with monitoring of waterbirds, frogs, vegetation and water levels in the wetlands, Ms Humphries said seeing the wetlands bustling with waterbirds, along with many other animals over summer was such a positive outcome for the local environment.
"It had mostly been a very dry period after 2012 until finally some better rainfall and flows started in 2020," she said.
"Last year was much wetter and included two large floods in the watercourse country west from Moree."
