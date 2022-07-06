The Northern Daily Leader
Gwydir Wetlands sees first large-scale colonial nesting waterbird breeding in a decade

By Newsroom
Updated July 6 2022 - 3:30am, first published 3:00am
Ibis chicks and eggs at the Gwydir Wetlands. Photo: Supplied

It's boom time in the Gwydir Wetlands with the first large-scale colonial nesting waterbird breeding event in 10 years.

