WILD weather and flooding has seen fences and trees washed away in the Barrington Tops stripping animals of their habitats.
The Aussie Ark conservation site was hit hard and rangers and other staff at the site have worked overnight to repair the fencing and prevent the escape of many threatened species including Eastern Quolls and Poteroos.
Heavy rainfall has persisted at the site, and a flood watch extending all the way from the coast to Walcha has been declared.
Curator and Market Manager with Aussie Ark Brodie Meney said the damage to their fences was extensive.
"We had a ridiculous number of trees down on our conservation fence line," she said.
"We were super wet, super flooded. But thankfully, comparatively to some people we're doing really well."
While there were concerns native animals would escape, the threat of feral cats presented the most immediate concern following the damage.
"Our team stayed up until god knows what hour fixing it to prevent any animals getting into the facility," Mrs Meney said.
Having weathered the immediate impact of the atrocious weather, Aussie Ark has now turned their attention to the region's wider recovery.
"When you consider how many hectares were burnt, that's trying to regrow," she said.
"And you've got floods that come through and wash away any of that regrowth.
"Our animals are drastically forced to try and relocate to areas they wouldn't normally inhabit."
Mrs Meney said with animals on the move following the flood impacts, motorists now have to take extra care.
"If you're driving along the road, wildlife will be out and about because they're forced out of their homes," she said.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
