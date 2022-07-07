The Northern Daily Leader
Cotton Growers in Upper Namoi recognised at annual cotton awards

Simon Chamberlain
Simon Chamberlain
Updated July 7 2022 - 2:45am, first published 12:00am
The Upper Namoi Cotton Growers Association recognised the efforts of their members at an annual awards presentation, with the 2022 Grower of the Year award Dalara Pastoral and the manager of farming operations, Rob Davies, Myall Park, Blackville.

