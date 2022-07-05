The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Gamilaraay artist Loren Ryan performs debut album 'Songs for Charlie' during 2022 NAIDOC Week

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
July 5 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Loren Ryan performs at Goodstart Early Learning

A CHILDREN'S lullaby soundtrack isn't what Tamworth musician Loren Ryan expected would be her debut album.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.