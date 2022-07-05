A CHILDREN'S lullaby soundtrack isn't what Tamworth musician Loren Ryan expected would be her debut album.
But by mixing Gamilaraay language with her country sound, 'Songs for Charlie' is about more than just the music.
Advertisement
Ms Ryan said she hoped the album, which was produced in collaboration with ABC Kids, was a way to open children up to culture.
"I wasn't introduced to the language until much later in life," she said.
"By the time these kids are my age they're going to have so much more lingo, so much more culture and tradition and they're going to thrive.
READ ALSO:
"As long as I can feed that into our kids they are all going to grow up to be strong a deadly."
The album was inspired by writing about the things that make her daughter Charlie "happy", "excited" and "joyful".
"It was just a really wholesome and beautiful project I was able to string together," she said.
Ms Ryan performed songs from her new album to an audience full of harsh critics at Goodstart Early Learning in South Tamworth on Tuesday.
It's been a huge year for the singer songwriter with Ms Ryan being named a finalist in the Toyota Star Maker competition, performing at festivals, co-hosting an after dark event for National Indigenous Television and performing on Big Mob Breaky.
"I'm really proud to be on these platforms for the first time in my career," Ms Ryan said.
"I feel like I'm a 10 year overnight success."
By incorporating Gamilaraay language into all her performances Ms Ryan said she hoped it would inspire listeners to be proud of their identity.
"It's OK to be exactly who you are and do things for your mob and learn your language," she said.
"I was always looking for someone who I could identity with who was like me and there's not a lot within the country music space.
"I want to be that person that other people can identify with."
Advertisement
With NAIDOC Week celebrations in full swing, Ms Ryan said she couldn't think of a more perfect theme than 'Get up! Stand Up! Show Up!'.
"Everyone will share things on social media but we call that being a passive ally," Ms Ryan said.
"If you can, get out in community and do something, or build your knowledge base around First Nations history and culture.
"Our culture's for everyone, our practices we are more than happy to share with you, our traditions as well, and our language is for everyone."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.