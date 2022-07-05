There is new hope for Tamworth businesses looking for skilled workers with the last of international border restrictions set to ease from midnight on Wednesday.
While regulars and new customers have flocked back to businesses since the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, a shortage of workers has been one of the biggest challenges to local employers.
Labour shortages have even forced some shops and hospitality venues to cut hours or post endless notices for jobs, especially during mad morning rushes throughout the working week.
President of the Tamworth Business Chamber Stephanie Cameron said chamber members are hopeful these skilled workers will flow back into the region as the last of the border restrictions ease for incoming travellers on Wednesday.
"Let's face it, it's not a cheap process bringing in workers from overseas," she said.
"If the talent was available here in Australia, that is usually your go-to."
Some of the larger operators in Tamworth, such as the Central Hospitality Group, have already made preparations to import skilled workers.
CEO of Central Hospitality Group Jye Segboer said they already have workers on the way.
"We've got two chefs that we've engaged that are coming from Singapore, and we're just waiting on approval of their visas," he said.
However, the wait for visa means more delays before they hit the kitchen.
"It could from four weeks to six months, so that's still a long period of time to be waiting to fill those roles," he said.
"It limits the volume of people that we can do in our venues while we're still waiting to fill those roles."
Ms Cameron said without importing skills, they simply haven't been able to meet the demand for skilled workers.
"The Tamworth Business Chamber is really hopeful that this is going to open-up opportunities again to bring in skilled talent from overseas," she said.
She said that the way of life in Australia should be enough to attract the people with the kinds of skills the region has sorely been missing.
"Previously when you've had a gap [shortage] out in the regions, you've been able to go overseas and get people to move to Australia," she said.
"Because let's face it, the Australian lifestyle is pretty damn good."
However, despite hopes the border opening will fill-out the skilled workforce, Ms Cameron said there is a need to invest in local young people now.
"A skilled person takes time and investment," she said.
"It's all about, how do we invest in our young people so that in three or four years time we have skilled people coming through that are home-grown."
On a positive note, Mr Segboer said they have managed to overcome some of their shortages through running pre-employment programs.
And with school holidays now, they have more access to some of their staff.
"We have a strong team of staff who attend schools, so when we hit peak periods they're more available," he said.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
