The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

There is new hope to fill worker shortages in Tamworth with international borders set to reopen midnight July 6

Mark Kriedemann
By Mark Kriedemann
July 5 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Business Beam: Jye Segboer feeling more cheerful with international borders opening soon. Photo: Gareth Gardener

There is new hope for Tamworth businesses looking for skilled workers with the last of international border restrictions set to ease from midnight on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kriedemann

Mark Kriedemann

Journalist

I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.